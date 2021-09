(NEWTON) The City of Newton has announced a water outage and resulting boil order notice for several areas of Newton coming up tomorrow (Friday 9/10/21). The residents and businesses in the following areas of Newton will be without water starting at 8:00 tomorrow morning and once the water service is restored, a boil water order will be in effect for the same area until further notice. Water Department officials say due to the uncertainty of the repair work needed, it’s unsure as to how long it will be before water service is restored on Friday. The list of those to be effected includes those along the following streets in Newton :