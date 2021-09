It’s the moment that every football fan in America has waited for. The return of the National Football League! With an extra game added to the league’s schedule this season, we’re receiving 16 additional matchups of the game we love. And as Chicago Bears fans here at UrbanMatter, we have every reason to get excited about the upcoming year of football. The rest of our division should not sleep on the Bears in 2021. So, with that said, let’s get to our NFC North predictions for 2021!