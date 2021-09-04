GETTING TO KNOW... Williamsburg native Dr. Early pens book of tales, leadership

There is an old adage that comes to mind whenever Dr. Joseph Early thinks back on his life and where he has been able to land: “When you see a turtle sitting on top of a fence post you know two things — He didn’t get up there by himself, and he can’t get down by himself.” And that is just how Dr. Early sees himself, as the turtle, sitting on top of the fence post because of the kindness and influence of those who have helped him get there.