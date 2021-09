The Buffalo Bills have made it on the short list of AFC darlings after an AFC Championship Game appearance last January. The Steelers have seemingly disappeared from the conversation. But the Men of Steel of the city of Pittsburgh believe. Do they really have the right stuff to beat the Bills of Buff? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the contest like no one else does to get you ready for the game.