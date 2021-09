Best answer: With optimal settings configured for cryptocurrency mining, you should expect to see a hashrate of about 100MH/s for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. When using DaggerHashimoto and configuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 to optimal settings, you'll easily get a hashrate of more than 95MH/s. That's at about 240W, which is pretty solid when you consider an RTX 3060 Ti would achieve about 60MH/s at 130W. It's always important to have your GPU running below 60C if possible.