On paper, today’s HIV antiretroviral (ARV) regimens seem so easy. Many require people to take only one pill a day and have few side effects. But to halt replication of the virus and keep viral load at an undetectable level—key to staying healthy and not being able to transmit the virus to others—people must maintain high levels of ARVs in their blood 24 hours a day. This requires taking your pills exactly as prescribed every day at the same time. However, that kind of adherence is hard for many people.