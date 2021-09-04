CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota brings hope for pets surrendered during Ida

By Julia Kaye
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some special passengers landed in Rapid City and Sioux Falls on Friday. The Humane Society of the Black Hills and Siouxland Humane Society of Sioux City assisted with Operation Sunflower, a mission to help animals affected by Hurricane Ida. Friday morning, Humane Society staffs and local animal advocates gathered while a plane transporting surrendered pets seeking shelter, care, and forever homes landed in the two cities.

