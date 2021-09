As the old saying goes, there's more than one way to skin a cat. Whatever vitriol the person that coined this adage had against felines is unknown, but their logic is sound, especially if you're looking to save money at the pump. There are plenty of super-thrifty cars to choose from and you don't even have to get a plug-in model or something that's fully electric. You could grab a Toyota Corolla Hybrid or even Honda's economical Insight. And then there's the Prius, a household name and a proven performer. But have you considered the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid? If not, you absolutely should.