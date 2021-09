Angelina Jolie opened up to the Guardian on Sunday about her life and her new book, Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth. The book and much of Jolie’s activism are dedicated to ensuring the rights of children around the world. Her new work is written in partnership with child rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren QC and Amnesty International. In discussing the book and its themes, Jolie also spoke about her own struggles to advocate for herself. “I started working really young to help [my mother] pay bills and stuff. And I wasn’t aware of how I deserved to...