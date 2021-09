The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday rolled out its first data on breakthrough cases of COVID-19, those which affect vaccinated populations. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the current wave of the pandemic is unique in that it is having more of an impact on pediatric and school-age children. Case data as of Aug. 22 showed the highest current rate of transmission is among 6-11-year-olds, who are too young to be vaccinated. The next highest is among the 12-17 year old population, she said.