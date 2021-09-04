Mountain Comprehensive Care Center to lead consortium targeting opioid and other substance use in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Pike, Letcher and Perry counties
The Eastern KY Opioid Response Program aims to strengthen and expand Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery in collaboration with Letcher County Sheriff’s Office, Letcher County Jail, and Primary Care Centers of Eastern KY. Mountain Comprehensive Care Center (MCCC) is among six Kentucky health care organizations receiving Rural Communities Opioid Response Program...www.paintsvilleherald.com
Comments / 0