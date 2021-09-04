Victorino honored at MEO virtual gala

The 2020 Maui Economic Opportunity ” … Do What Is Right” fundraising gala was held virtually on Aug. 28, after three postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maui County Council Chairwoman Alice Lee, state Sen. Roz Baker and state Rep. Troy Hashimoto joined the livestream event at the MEO offices in Wailuku to honor Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino for his support of local nonprofit agencies, especially amid the pandemic. He was joined by his wife, Joycelyn, at the site of the livestream. The event was emceed by Maui Hotel and Lodging Association Executive Director Rod Antone.