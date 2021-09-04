Digital Foundry investigates No More Heroes 3 on Switch

The team at Digital Foundry have been busy checking out the latest batch of games and giving their undisputed opinions on how well the tech is used and how well the game is optimised for the platform it is running on. The latest game in their itinerary is SUDA51’s long-awaited Switch exclusive No More Heroes 3 which is a spectacularly wacky and action-packed adventure. While Digital Foundry have come away impressed by the game itself, they have noticed a number of technical issues which have hindered their enjoyment somewhat. Check out their opinions in their latest YouTube video embedded below.