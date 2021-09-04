CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Digital Foundry investigates No More Heroes 3 on Switch

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team at Digital Foundry have been busy checking out the latest batch of games and giving their undisputed opinions on how well the tech is used and how well the game is optimised for the platform it is running on. The latest game in their itinerary is SUDA51’s long-awaited Switch exclusive No More Heroes 3 which is a spectacularly wacky and action-packed adventure. While Digital Foundry have come away impressed by the game itself, they have noticed a number of technical issues which have hindered their enjoyment somewhat. Check out their opinions in their latest YouTube video embedded below.

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Foundry#No More Heroes#Video Game#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesgamespew.com

How to Increase Your Stats in No More Heroes 3

If you’re playing through No More Heroes 3, you’ll probably find yourself struggling at some point unless you increase your stats and acquire some new techniques. It’s something that the game doesn’t explain to you very well – if at all. Once you’ve gained a couple of places in the rankings, however, you’re able to slide down the pole in Travis’ room at the motel in Santa Destroy and access a laboratory. There you can power yourself up – amongst other things – making your time with No More Heroes 3 more fun.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

UK charts: No More Heroes 3 debuts at No.16

The latest UK physical video game charts have arrived and there’s a new No.1 this week which is the newly released Aliens: Fireteam Elite. However, on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to perform exceptionally in the UK and this week it has climbed back to No.2 (last week it was No.4) which is incredible considering the game came out on 2017 and is a enhanced port of the Wii U game, Mario Kart 8. If you were wondering about the long-awaited No More Heroes 3, that arrived this week at No.16. Here’s the GfK top ten for the week ending 28th August 2021:
Video GamesEurogamer.net

No More Heroes creator says the series is over

No More Heroes fans got some bittersweet news today. With the release of No More Heroes 3 today, which got a Eurogamer Recommended badge and an overwhelmingly positive review, its creator, Goichi Suda, announced the game will be the last in the series. "As hinted at with the 'Final' thing,...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

How to Fast Travel in No More Heroes 3

As you make your way through No More Heroes 3, you’ll need to traverse an open world in order to find and complete a number of activities and battles. It isn’t the biggest open world ever presented in a videogame, but the fact that it’s quite ugly and largely devoid of life means that you probably won’t want to spend more time in it than you have to. And for that reason, you’ll probably be happy to hear that No More Heroes 3 has a fast travel system.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

No More Heroes 3 is the End of the Series According to Suda51

In a new statement by Game Creator Goichi Suda aka Suda51, newly released video game sequel No More Heroes 3 is the end of the series. According to Suda51, fans will have to come to terms that No More Heroes 3 will be the last of the series as the story ends there. This is the last time they will get to see Travis Touchdown in his own game series.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

This Week (August 27) on Nintendo Switch: No More Heroes and Humble Games Sale

Even if we’re already in the last week of August and getting ready for September, together with Humble Games sales, a bunch of interesting titles are still coming out for the Switch. From classic rereleases like Phantom Brave, QUAKE, and Spelunky to long-awaited sequels such as No More Heroes 3. Without further ado, let’s check out what’s new on the Switch eShop this week (August 27).
Video GamesSiliconera

Future of No More Heroes Remains Uncertain According to Suda51

As part of the No More Heroes 3 launch livestream, Suda51 discussed the future of No More Heroes. During the livestream he provided a thorough answer regarding the potential future of the IP, along with revealing that No More Heroes has returned to the hands of Marvelous. This means that Grasshopper Manufacture no longer has the rights to work with the IP, and their involvement in any future No More Heroes titles remains uncertain. [Thanks, IGN Japan!]
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch No.1 this week and No More Heroes 3 at No.9

The latest physical Japanese video game software and hardware charts are now in via sales tracker Famitsu. These charts cover the week of 23rd August, 2021 to 29th August, 2021. The best-selling system once again is the Nintendo Switch while the new systems continue to face stock issues. The No.1 software title is the newly released visual novel Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon for the Switch system. SUDA51’s long-awaited No More Heroes 3 failed to set the Japanese physical sales charts alight shifting a disappointing 7,951 units, placing it at No.9 on the charts this week.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Review – No More Heroes III

Editor’s note: The review below has been updated with the author’s full thoughts after playing through No More Heroes 3 after a Day One patch. If you read Ricky’s earlier version of his review-in-progress, I recommend diving in once again, as this full review offers a solid takeaway and thorough look at what you can expect from Suda51’s latest endeavor.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Digital Foundry’s Initial Testing of Revised PS5 Finds No Difference in Performance Between Launch and New Models

A video published by YouTuber Austin Evans, in which he tested the revised PlayStation 5, created a hoopla when he concluded that the new model is “worse” than the launch model because of a smaller heatsink. Since then, a number of commenters have either disputed Evans’ assessment or outright branded him a Microsoft agent. Meanwhile, the trusty Digital Foundry got its hands on the revised PS5 and has published its initial impressions, much to everyone’s relief.

Comments / 0

Community Policy