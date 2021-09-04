Samsung Galaxy M22 launch imminent as support pages go live on Singaporean and Malaysian websites

Is sales going that bad for "nothing"? Ask bad that you're stopping to this lev... For a first product, I think Nothing did a good job. Were you really expecting them to compete with Sony or something? Of course, if it continues like this, then yes I will agree with you, but if they improve and evolve, which they likely will, they have a bright future ahead. Besides, the Ear 1 have been getting decent reviews, and aren't being panned like you're implying. Also, ffs, Nothing isn't charging $250 for them. They're not meant to be competing with Sony or Bose or Apple or any of the big boys yet. If you thought they were going to be an XM4 killer, for a first product and at $100, then that's your fault, not Nothing's. Nothing just entered the industry, you have to give them a fair chance, and one product is definitely not that, especially when said one product is decent. Give them more time before calling them a con company, that's a bold claim to be making so early.