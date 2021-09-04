CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy M22 launch imminent as support pages go live on Singaporean and Malaysian websites

By Sagar
gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport pages for the Samsung Galaxy M22 we've been hearing about for a few months now have gone live on Samsung's official Singaporean and Malaysian websites, suggesting an imminent launch. The pages don't include any details on the Galaxy M22 other than its model designation, SM-M225FV/DS, where "DS" denotes dual-SIM...

www.gsmarena.com

