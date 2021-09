We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: World of Warcraft wants you to love it again. Can you come up with another reason for the game suddenly adding a lot of additional customization options players have requested? You might not actually care about why, though; you might just be happy that you’ve got a lot of new options to decorate your Nightborne, Lightforged Draenei, and Void Elf characters, complete with new toggles and a variety of more elaborate options for each of these three races.