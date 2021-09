When you’re trying to do something different, you have to be willing to put yourself out there and not hide behind corporate processes like design-by-committee. Soham Bhatt is the co-founder and head cidermaker of Artifact Cider Project. He produces complex yet accessible ciders that aim to connect local cultural foodways to modern diverse audiences, a passion developed and shared with his co-founder and childhood friend Jake Mazar. Since launching in 2014, Soham has produced a number of groundbreaking ciders in 16oz cans leveraging his naturally innovative nature with insights gained from his former career as a patent awarded biotech drug development engineer.