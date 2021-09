Bella Hadid is a supermodel, but she never forgets where she came from. Bella took to Instagram on August 31 and reminisced about her first job as an acai bowl maker. "15 yr old Me @ my first job would have never expected to have achieved what is about to happen tomorrow...I am so grateful!!!!!," she wrote. She included the hashtags #yesiampittingdates and #1acaibowlmaker, clearly proud of her humble beginnings. Her carousel of photos included what looked like an angsty teenage version of Bella, complete with spiky bracelets and dark hair. She also had red hair in one of the snaps as she posed with ginger root. It's obvious she has come a long way since then!