Sports

Sarah Sjostrom Leaves Naples After Two ISL Matches; Will Return for Playoffs

By David Rieder
SwimInfo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Sjostrom Leaves Naples After Two ISL Matches; Will Return for Playoffs. After competing in Energy Standard’s first two matches of the 2021 ISL regular season in Naples, Italy, superstar Sarah Sjostrom has returned home to Sweden and will miss the remainder of the ISL regular season. Sjostrom fractured her elbow after slipping on ice earlier this year and only returned to racing in June, and according to a post on Instagram, she and her team decided she would be better off spending more time training and rehabbing that injury rather than remaining in Naples through Energy Standard’s final two matches.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Siobhan Haughey
Sweden
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
