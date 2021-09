Tampa Bay Rays super rookie Wander Franco may have gotten off to a slow start in the show, but his recent play is reminding everyone why he is widely regarded as the best prospect in all of Major League Baseball. On Monday, Franco tripled off of Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale, and in doing so, extended his on-base streak to 36 games. As far as 20-year-olds go, 36 straight games ties him with Mickey Mantle, and leaves only Frank Robinson (with 43 back in 1956) ahead of him. Not bad company for someone less than 60 games into their MLB career.