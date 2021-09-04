Is a Punt Returner Being Overblown with the 49ers?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleKickers are generally the position that is under a microscope when discussing special teams. However, it is all about the punt returner when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers. They do not have a dedicated punt returner, which is something Kyle Shanahan didn’t view as a necessary roster spot.

