Mitchell Schwartz continues to recover from offseason back surgery but, as full health and the 2021 NFL season approach, which teams should sign the OT?. Among the best free agents still not signed with just days before the 2021 NFL season begins, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz could be the most impactful if and when he signs. A long-time right tackle, the 32-year-old has been considered among the best at his position for the last few years. But now coming off a back injury and surgery, he’s still looking for work.