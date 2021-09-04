Cisco Patches Critical Authentication Bypass Bug

Hackers may have found another way to bypass anti-virus software. Recent reports suggest that this time they will use graphics cards to do it. Whatever you say about hackers, there's one thing you can not deny them - ingenuity. We've already had attacks using Steam, game content, vulnerabilities in CPUs, and even mice and printers. In this context, it's no surprise that GPUs are the next target. BleepingComputer reported the sale of an undetectable tool that enables hacking into a computer via the GPU's memory.