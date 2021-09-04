CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco Patches Critical Authentication Bypass Bug

By Prajeet Nair
inforisktoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCisco has released an urgent software update to fix a critical authentication bug, that can allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to bypass authentication and log in to an affected device as an administrator. "There are no workarounds that address this vulnerability," says Cisco. The bug assigned CVE-2021-34746 with a CVSS...

www.inforisktoday.com

Comments / 0

