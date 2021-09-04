Watch the Viral Golden Buzzer That Changed Everything For Zurcaroh

Wednesday’s penultimate live results show resulted in another group of contestants being cut on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16. The six acts who were ousted during the Semifinals 2 week were: dance group ChapKidz, unicycle group UniCircle Flow, singing trio 1aChord, comedian Kabir Singh, mentalist Peter Antoniou and acrobatic brothers Rialcris. Of all of these eliminated acts, which one do YOU think was most robbed of a shot of making it into next week’s finals? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section. At the other end of the spectrum, five talented acts were given...