Theater & Dance

Watch the Viral Golden Buzzer That Changed Everything For Zurcaroh

By Matthew Honda
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acrobatic wonderment of Zurcaroh gained them international fame after taking the America’s Got Talent stage. After earning a Golden Buzzer on “La France a un incroyable talent,” the troupe set their sights on the bigger AGT stage. In season 13, they auditioned and were able to repeat the Golden feat. Seeing the gold again made them the first act in Got Talent history to receive a Golden Buzzer both on AGT and an international version of the franchise. An act this impressive can’t just stop there. What’s the latest from Zurcaroh following their success?

