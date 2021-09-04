Letter: Blunder will have lasting impacts

According to a 2017 Government Accountability Office report, the U.S. military transferred roughly 75,898 vehicles, 599,690 weapons systems and 208 aircraft to Afghan Security Force between fiscal years 2003 and 2016. And according to a recent special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction analysis, the last few years have seen the Defense Department send the Afghan Security Force more than 7,000 machine guns, more than 4,700 Humvees and more than 20,000 grenades. This is to say nothing of the communications, explosive ordinance disposal and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) equipment transferred to the Afghan Security Force over the course of two decades as detailed in the GAO report. According to the Intercept, the Taliban have seized U.S. military biometrics devices “that could aid in the identification of Afghans who assisted coalition forces.” This transfer of military hardware just established the militant Taliban forces as a top weapons broker to all the enemies of the United States. At the same time, the U.S./Mexico border is in complete chaos and is essentially unguarded. Biden’s decision to unconditionally withdraw from Afghanistan just cost us an important strategic asset, the Bagram Airbase. For years, the base has been conducting tactical air operations in support of American and Afghan troops. Bagram is 40 miles north of Kabul and is impressive in size: The installation covers about 30 square miles. Its 12,000-foot runway can accommodate U.S. military aircraft of any size. The location is also strategic — Bagram is about 400 miles west of China and about 500 miles east of Iran. This is a good place to maintain an American presence. The location of this air base was so vital because of its location; Afghanistan is a landlocked nation — Bagram provided an outpost to protect our air power in Central Asia, as well as intelligence collection station for anti-terror efforts in a very hostile part of the world.