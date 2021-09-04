CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

Letter: Biden restored much in 1st months in office

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a little over seven months, President Joe Biden has used his wisdom and power to restore America democracy, end authoritarian corruption at every cabinet level of government, got the American Rescue Plan passed and signed, restored trust with our NATO allies, aggressively acted on educating and planning major steps to address the destruction caused by climate change, appointing former Secretary of State John Kerry to be the United States Special Presidential Envoy to climate, rejoining the Paris climate accord, ending the longest American war thus finally bringing our troops home from Afghanistan plus we now can spend future trillions of dollars on our domestic economy instead of a foreign war, negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure plan, and practically every day he has been signing executive actions overturning the destructive policies of Trump.

