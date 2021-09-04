Message from Director Robert M. Damminger and Senate President Steve Sweeney
Commissioner Director Robert M. Damminger and New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney are offering assistance to all residents affected by the tornado on Sept. 1, 2021. Gloucester County Office of Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS) and Public Safety Dispatchers are knocking on doors to resident’s homes to check for any medical needs. Any immediate emergencies should be directed to 9-1-1.www.gloucestercountynj.gov
Comments / 0