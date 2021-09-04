CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campti, LA

Man found shot in his Campti home

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives and Campti Police are investigating a homicide in the Town of Campti. NPSO deputies responded Sept. 1 at approximately 10:17 a.m. to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a death in the 100 block of Lake Street in Campti. The caller, reportedly a landlord, reported they discovered a tenant deceased inside a rental travel trailer. Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and Natchitoches Parish Deputy Asst. Coroner Steven Clanton also responded.

www.natchitochestimes.com

