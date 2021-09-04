COVID vaccine boosters: When is it time for that extra shot? Here's what we know
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, The New York Times reported that officials from the Food and Drug Administration as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising the White House to scale back its original booster recommendation. Last month, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would start offering boosters to those who'd been fully immunized at least eight months ago by the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The original plan was contingent on approval by the FDA, which still says there's not enough data on booster shots to go forward.www.cnet.com
