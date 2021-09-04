CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christ Church in bitter row after donor’s grandson insists gifted Chinese cope is returned

By Dalya Alberge
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bitter row has broken out over a 19th-century textile that was donated to the Dean of Christ Church College and Cathedral half a century ago. The grandson of the donor is seeking the return of the Whittingham Cope, a liturgical vestment, after struggling to find out where it was or if it was appreciated.

