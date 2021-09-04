Christ Church in bitter row after donor’s grandson insists gifted Chinese cope is returned

On Thursday evening, the fine folks at Graham Street Church of Christ provided nearly 100 free casseroles to area residents. These folks hold a “Night of Casseroles” event once a month and it is always on the final Thursday of the month. The casseroles are made available to the public for free by the church members as well as some other kind volunteers. The NIght of Casseroles is a drive-thru set up and it begins sharply at 5 pm and continues as long as supplies last. And, they go very quickly. Those interested are encouraged to arrive early and get in line. Questions can be directed to the church at 254-965-4510. The church is located at 312 N. Graham and the Night of Casseroles takes place across the street in the Church of Christ Family Center parking lot! This month, the Graham Street Church of Christ were thrilled to receive volunteer help from numerous SHS students! Way to go, Graham Street Church of Christ!