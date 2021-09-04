News From 110 Years Ago: 09/04/2021

“BAYBANK” IS the new name for the hospital formerly known as the Bowhall Hospital, of which Mrs. W. E. Fish is now matron. Mrs. Fish has been at work for some weeks past getting the building into shape and has completed the improvements today, although she has been receiving patients as they came along during the time she has had the management. The building has been renovated and refurbished throughout and Mrs. Fish believes she will be able to give the best of service to physicians and the general public from now on. The house will accommodate eleven people and two nurses. Traverse City is in need of a hospital such as this.