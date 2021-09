Kanye West must be going nuts because his new album rating was beaten! It’s not because it was beaten by another hip-hop artist but because he was topped by a soundtrack from a children’s cartoon. Peppa Pig’s “Peppa’s Adventures” The Album scored a 6.5 out of 10 while Kanye’s “Donda” got a 6 out of 10! To rub it in, Peppa Tweeted out a tweet throwing shade at Kanye! Peppa has recently removed the Tweet, but it was something we all can laugh at! We have the full story in today’s Entertainment News!