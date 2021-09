It won’t be until Week 2 when Sam Darnold plays an NFL game not involving the New York Jets. With his new team, Carolina, set to host Gang Green next Sunday, Darnold doesn’t have to wait long for a revenge game. His career after being the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 wasn’t what the Jets, or their fans, hoped for – he was 13-25 in 38 of 48 possible games, and completed less than 60 percent of his passes with a nearly 1:1 TD-to-INT ratio – but he’s hoping for a fresh start with the Panthers.