CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Before and After: Bold Wallpaper Turns a Bland Bathroom into a Work of Art for $75

By Savannah West
Apartment Therapy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes it’s best to live in a space for a little while before making any changes to it. Your tastes and preferences might evolve as you settle in, or it might take some time to notice what the space needs, whether it’s a fresh coat of paint in your living room or just a strategically placed mirror. If you’re lucky, you may even realize that the room you’ve been dying to decorate just needs one simple change to make it perfect.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 13

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Of Art#Wallpaper#Clark Atlanta University#Facetime#Digital Storytelling#Harvard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are So Impressed By This Patio Table, They're Bringing It Inside

"I'm home in the middle of the day, and I got patio furniture in my living room," Chandler Bing once said in a memorable episode of "Friends." Though the scene may technically be fictional, it's generally understood that patio furniture doesn't exactly scream "fine dining" — and if your kitchen happens to be furnished with it, function may be more of a necessity than décor anyway.
Interior Designthezoereport.com

This Paint Color Can Make Your Bedroom Feel Instantly Peaceful, Say Interior Designers

Given the year everyone’s just had, it’s unlikely you need anyone to tell you that sleep has taken on a renewed importance. As BBC recently reported, insomnia rates were up worldwide in 2020, and in the same year the word “insomnia” was Googled more than ever before. That’s almost undoubtedly why Pinterest named “investing in rest” as one of the top trends of 2021: “Sleep care is the new self-care,” it wrote in its predictions. And of course, that’s also why creating a peaceful bedroom space — if you haven’t already — should be on your immediate to-do list.
Interior DesignPosted by
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

6 Decorative Tricks To Renovate Your Home In One Day

If your house is outdated, it may be time to renovate it. Of course, without annoying and cumbersome works or major reforms. All you have to do is update the spaces with some simple, effective, and quick ideas. Here are 10 that you are going to love. You can do...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Apartment Therapy

One Small Thing That’s Making Your Home Look Run Down (and How to Fix It)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sergio Quezada, a Colorado-based home improvement specialist known as Mr. Jalapeño on social media, tackles cosmetic home improvement DIY projects, particularly around painting and drywall on his TikTok and Instagram channels. Recently, one of his DIY solutions went viral on TikTok, because it tackled one small thing that’s making your home look run down and tired — yet is so straightforward to fix.
Interior Designrealtor.com

Is This Christina Haack’s Most Stunning Decor Style Yet?

Christina Haack is famed for her coastal beach decor style—yet on the latest “Christina on the Coast,” she rocks an entirely different look. In the episode “Midcentury Kitchen Reno,” Haack helps clients Mike and Tressa update their 1950s home in Long Beach, CA. This house once belonged to Tressa’s grandparents, and while Tressa feels sentimental about the space, she wants to update the home so it feels right for her 21st-century family.
Home & Gardenrd.com

This Clever Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for how to prevent less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Poo-Pourri spray is immensely popular, and flight attendants use this brilliant hack to keep airplane bathrooms fresh. However, thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that don’t require a daily spray, or a touch-up every time you go. In fact, you only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well. And yes, there is a correct way to hang your toilet paper.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

These Are the 8 Best Living Room Layout Ideas We’ve Seen in 2021 So Far

Struggling with how to lay out your living room to maximize form and function? Me too. Whether you live in a small studio or a larger home, furniture arrangement can be tricky, and sometimes thinking outside the box is the way to go! These eight smart living rooms — all from Apartment Therapy house tours this year — have taught me a thing or two about laying out what may be my most used room. Try these tricks for a better flow and use of this space in your home.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: DIYs and 20 Gallons of Paint Totally Transformed This Old Wallpapered Philly House

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Katie Walker purchased the house in early August and immediately got to work fixing it up. Full of historical charm and great bones, it was all covered in old wallpaper. She went to work stripping the walls and adding lots of paint to the rooms, including this one, the living room, which she fixed up for about $250 in one weekend. "The living room was such a bright, happy entrance to the whole house. The wallpaper was badly peeling, the faux fireplace was *interesting,* and the wood floor had seen better days, but the 10.5-foot ceilings had my heart from the very start," she explains.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

Graham & Brown Announces Its Paint Color—and Wallpaper—of the Year

A renewed relationship with the outdoors is certainly one of the pandemic’s few bright spots. It is fitting, then, that a few months shy of Pantone’s annual color reveal, the revered British wallpaper and paint brand Graham & Brown has announced a homage of its own. As of today, the British company is out with its own wallpaper and color of the year, both of which are odes to vibrant landscape and the aura of much-needed tranquility: Breathe, a pale blue paint, and Restore Midnight, a verdant wallpaper option. Taken together, the powdery Breathe meshes well with the brooding navy paper for a layered, dramatic look.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Front Door “Power Color” a Real Estate Pro Always Recommends to Clients

The feature that has the most dramatic effect on a home’s curb appeal isn’t the big tree in the yard or the plantings flanking the walkway. It’s the front door — the first thing guests see upon arrival, and the first impression most people get of a property. So if your front door is a bit lackluster, painting it a bold color is one easy way to instantly boost its appearance.
Home & GardenDomaine

What Is a Farmhouse Style House?

Warm, cozy, and full of rustic charm, farmhouse-style houses can feel like home before you even step through the front door. These homes were meant for families and were built to be functional above all else, with large open living spaces, expensive (and impressive) kitchens, and acres of outdoor space. And, because of their minimalist simplicity, farmhouses are essentially a blank canvas that wants you to live your decor dreams.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This New Rug Trend Is Affordable, Stylish, and Easy to Incorporate into Any Decor Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When designers and DIYers alike find a furnishing that’s sophisticated, complements a number of aesthetics, and is extremely durable, they become fans for life. From all of my reporting and scouting on home decor over the past few years, I can tell you with total confidence that that’s exactly how the design world at large feels about natural fiber rugs made of jute and sisal.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy