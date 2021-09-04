Before and After: Bold Wallpaper Turns a Bland Bathroom into a Work of Art for $75

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Katie Walker purchased the house in early August and immediately got to work fixing it up. Full of historical charm and great bones, it was all covered in old wallpaper. She went to work stripping the walls and adding lots of paint to the rooms, including this one, the living room, which she fixed up for about $250 in one weekend. "The living room was such a bright, happy entrance to the whole house. The wallpaper was badly peeling, the faux fireplace was *interesting,* and the wood floor had seen better days, but the 10.5-foot ceilings had my heart from the very start," she explains.