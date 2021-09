No More Heroes 3 has just been released exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The saga, which will culminate with the third installment, says goodbye to the extravagant Travis, the main character of the adventure. Meanwhile, Goichi Suda, also known as Suda51, has given some insight into the future. In addition to expressing his desire to develop a video game based on Deadpool, he has also reported that Grasshopper Manufacture is already immersed in the development of three works unpublished.