Pete and Chasten Buttigieg chose life.In case you missed the happy announcement, the Transportation Secretary and his husband have become the proud papas of adorable twins. Announcing the news over the holiday weekend, the couple said that they are “delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” with Joseph being named for the Secretary’s late father. Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4,...