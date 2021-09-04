CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Ukraine says Russia has detained over 50 Crimean Tatars

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 50 Crimean Tatars have been detained by Russian law enforcement officers in Crimea, Ukrainian officials said Saturday. Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, detained five minority Crimean Tatar activists, including Nariman Dhzelal, the deputy chairman of the Mejlis representative body for the Tatars in Crimea, and raided their homes.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimean Tatars#Ukraine#Kyiv#Ap#Ukrainian#Federal Security Service#Mejlis#Fsb#Russians#The Crimean Tatars#Amnesty International#Foreign Ministry#The Crimean Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Russia hints at a coming test of Biden's Ukraine policy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned home from Washington with a $60 million U.S. arms package. Russia, however, is hinting to the Biden administration that it should prepare for a new escalation against Ukraine. On Wednesday, expanding on an in-depth essay from July, President Vladimir Putin again referenced Ukraine as...
ImmigrationNew York Post

Vladimir Putin says he’s not allowing Afghan refugees into Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that his country won’t accept Afghan refugees because he doesn’t want to deal with “militants” masquerading as asylum-seekers. The Russian strongman slammed Western nations for placing Afghan refugees in countries even near his border while their US and European visas are being processed. “Does...
Europeraleighnews.net

Where else do Russians live, apart from Russia

1. Ukraine - 8.3 million. According to the latest population census conducted in Ukraine in 2001, there were 8.3 million ethnic Russians living in the country. Like many other post-Soviet states, Russia and Ukraine were regarded as part of a single country, the USSR, from its inception up to 1991. Inevitably, people of Ukrainian and Russian ethnicities relocated freely across the non-existent border, mixed and settled on both sides of what has now become an international frontier.
Politicsglobalvoices.org

Is a revival of Tatar selfhood possible despite Russia's identity politics?

It has been almost four years since a presidential decree limiting the study of indigenous languages in the Russian Federation's national republics came into force. This was in 2017 when the parliament of the Republic of Tatarstan abolished the compulsory study of the Tatar language in schools. What impact has this had on the national self-identity of Tatars living in Russia?
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Russia Jails Crimean Tatar Leader Despite U.S. Protest

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Russian-annexed Crimea ordered Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyalov to be held in custody for two months on Monday on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline, Interfax news agency reported. Dzhelyalov, ex-deputy chairman of the Mejlis, the outlawed representative body of...
Politicskdal610.com

Russia’s Putin: we don’t want Afghan militants in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the conflict in Afghanistan directly affects the security situation in Russia, Russian news agencies reported. Putin criticised an idea of some Western countries to send refugees from Afghanistan to neighbouring Central Asian countries while their visas to the United...
PoliticsWashington Post

Vladimir Putin, agent of chaos, is using a huge military exercise to keep the West on edge

TALLINN, Estonia — Vladimir Putin knows how to keep his enemies guessing. Will Western leaders ever catch on?. Russia is about to launch a huge military exercise within spitting distance of Europe. How many troops will be taking part exactly? What will they be doing? No one seems to know for sure — except the Russians themselves, and they’re sending conflicting signals.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Ukrainian president says war with Russia a worst-case possibility

KYIV, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that all-out war with neighbouring Russia was a possibility, and that he wanted to have a substantive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Asked at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) summit if there could really be all out-war...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Shelling in Eastern Ukraine Wounds Troops and Civilians

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Thursday that shelling from rebel-held areas in the east had wounded at least six troops and disrupted railway services, while the Russian-backed separatists said two civilians had been wounded in shelling from the Ukrainian side. It was the second reported flareup in since late...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden’s meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy revives troubles of corruption, Crimea, Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House on Wednesday will complete a circle of politics and intrigue spanning three U.S. administrations. President Biden has put Ukrainian corruption near the top of the agenda when he sits down in the Oval Office with Mr. Zelenskyy. It’s the same issue that has imbued both Washington’s and Mr. Biden’s relationship with the Eastern European country for nearly a decade.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Russia agrees gas transit deal with Hungary, bypassing Ukraine

Hungary’s foreign minister Peter Szijjarto has confirmed a 15-year deal with Russian authorities for natural gas. The new deal bypasses Ukrainian pipelines, which are currently key to Gazprom’s infrastructure. The new deal will take effect in October, after the current deal agreed in 1995 ends. Szijjarto said he found the...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Ukraine is seeking NATO status. Biden should be clear: No

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Washington, D.C., this week. He's trying to convince President Joe Biden to give Kyiv more support in the face of the looming shadow that is next-door Russia. Zelensky met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday and will sit down with Biden at the...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden, Zelensky meet at White House amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House on Wednesday as Ukraine pushes for increased military aid in its war with Russia as well as entry into NATO. As the two leaders sat down together for their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Russia summons US envoy over 'election interference'

Russia said Friday it summoned the US ambassador in Moscow over interference of US tech giants in parliamentary polls due later this month. - Pressure on tech giants - President Vladimir Putin that month complained about the growing influence of large technology companies, which he said were competing with states.

Comments / 0

Community Policy