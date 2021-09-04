Ukraine says Russia has detained over 50 Crimean Tatars

1. Ukraine - 8.3 million. According to the latest population census conducted in Ukraine in 2001, there were 8.3 million ethnic Russians living in the country. Like many other post-Soviet states, Russia and Ukraine were regarded as part of a single country, the USSR, from its inception up to 1991. Inevitably, people of Ukrainian and Russian ethnicities relocated freely across the non-existent border, mixed and settled on both sides of what has now become an international frontier.