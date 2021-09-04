Dolphins September 4 Mailbag: LB Depth, O-line Concerns, Early Look at MIA-NE, Much More

Here is Part 1 of the latest All Dolphins mailbag:

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Week 1 will feature a heavy dose of NE's running game. Expecting Baker,Van Ginkel to lead in snaps at LB. Roberts probably next but will Eguavoen and Scarlett get equal time, too, and where will Jaelan Phillips fit in? (snuck in a 2nd question on you)

Hey Chris, you’re a friend of the program, as they say, so I’ll allow the second question LOL. No, I would not expect Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett to get “equal time” as Baker, Van Ginkel and Elandon Roberts against New England. And I would expect Phillips’ snaps to be limited at first based on the fact he missed training camp time and he’s a rookie.

From rob hellebrand (@dolfanrob1):

Which season has been the most interesting for you to cover, and why?

Hey Rob, that is an awesome question. There are several I could name here, but I’ll go with two of them (for widely different reasons): 2007 and 2016. 2007 was interesting because it was such a train wreck and there seemed to be one crisis after another, and then 2016 was interesting because of the incredible turnaround the Dolphins had — and the one-week trip to Southern California didn’t hurt, either.

From Neco (@NecoOrtiz1):

Mitchell Schwartz please? How serious was his injury? Would he be a good fit?

Hey Neco, Schwartz had back surgery, so that pretty much tells you it’s serious and he said this week on a podcast he’s still in recovery mode. Let’s just say there’s no guarantee he plays in 2021 and I certainly wouldn’t expect the Dolphins to pursue him given the uncertainty over his status.

From steve , (@jujusimba7777):

the depth at lb and pass rush a concern? what can phillips deliver? can we stop the run for once this season?

Could the Dolphins have more depth at linebacker? Sure. Is the pass rush a concern? Yes in terms of having big-name pass rushers, but that was the case last year and the pass rush was just fine with all the blitzing the Dolphins did, which I would expect would continue this year. Phillips can do a lot of different things, such as setting the edge and rushing the passer, and maybe even dropping in coverage but I’d caution against expecting major production right away. Stopping the run will be a key to the success of the defense and I would expect the Dolphins to be solid in that department, though I’m not sure whether they’ll be good or elite.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Why does Miami not sign more vets on PS seems like a good way to keep a proven player that could help you in season. Also how concerned are you about lack of depth at ILB, RB, Edge . Again we went light signing these positions on PS.

Hey Reza, the first thing I would tell you is to not overestimate what practice squad players can provide over the course of the season because — at the risk of sounding like a smart alec — they’re on the practice squad for a reason. The Dolphins signed edge defender Jabaal Sheard and running backs Patrick Laird and Gerrid Doaks to the practice squad, and all those guys can help in a pinch. The other thing is it’s impossible to have depth at EVERY position and I think the Dolphins actually are pretty good in those terms at the three positions you mentioned except maybe ILB, where I still can’t figure out the decision to cut McKinney.

From Alex (@alexmiamiphins):

Hi Alain, in recent memory, what player played bad in the preseason but excelled in the regular season? What player did great in the preseason but bad in the regular season? Thanks!

Hey Alex, that’s a good question, and the one player who jumps in the first category is running back Jay Ajayi. I didn’t see anything special in him in camp in 2016 before he blew up that season. In fact, if you remember, it was Arian Foster who started at running back in the opener while the Dolphins kept Ajayi back home because he wasn’t dealing well with the idea of starting off as a backup. As for the other category, I’m not sure I have anybody from “recent” memory, but it’s wide receivers who usually factor in that category and three names that quickly came to mind were Brian Manning, Derrius Thompson and Roberto Wallace.

From Benjamin Gehring (@BenjaminGehring):

Who’s got the edge next week in your opinion? Both young accurate QBs, both stellar defenses, both good TEs, NE has the better line, we have the more explosive WRs.

Hey Benjamin, it’s indeed quite an even matchup, which is why so many analysts expect the Patriots and Dolphins to have a great battle for second place in the AFC East behind the Bills. I’d add to your list that the Dolphins have an advantage in that Tua has a year of experience compared to Mac Jones being a rookie, but the Patriots obviously have the home-field advantage (which will be a factor again in 2021). I’m not ready to make a prediction yet, but it’s indeed a great matchup.

From Mark Fischler (@FischlerMark):

Is there a belief that this offensive line will be solid or is the fear we haven't yet put together the right pieces. And, if not, what role does coaching play here? Thank you!

Hey Mark, depends on who you ask because I’m sure the Dolphins are confident their offensive line will do the job. Outside the facility, though, I think there indeed is a lot of concern about that offensive line because of what we saw in the two preseason games. As to whether the right pieces are in place, they better be considering the draft investments the Dolphins have made in the past three years.

From Robert (@RobertH68541123):

Do you think the NFL should look into the collusion between Saban and billycheat and his unfair advantage with insider information on college players, they meet Every week. Surely Saban shares information he doesn't share with others. # No 348 for bill

Hi Robert, yeah, no … there’s many things with your premise. First, every coach has relationships with other coaches, either in college or the NFL, and that kind of information sharing is very common and there’s nothing wrong with it. And it’s not like the Patriots have an unlimited ability to get Alabama players because of the draft. Don’t forget that the Dolphins picked up both Tua Tagovailoa and Raekwon Davis from Alabama in 2020 and there was Minkah Fitzpatrick two years before that. Insight from a college coach is but one small part of the scouting process. It’s not like the Pats draft Alabama players strictly because of what Saban tells Belichick. So I get your question, but it’s not a big deal that Saban and Belichick have a relationship and Saban maybe tells him things he wouldn’t tell other NFL coaches.

From mr. mojo risin’ (@dennisgriffin7):

Do you think Fins will switch backs from series to series (Gaskin and Ahmed) like they have in the past? That always pisses me off when they do.

Hey Dennis, I strongly believe it’s part of the M.O. for Brian Flores and the current Dolphins regime to rotate running backs, which also goes with the idea of not spending premium picks in the draft on that position. It’s kind of the way New England has operated for so many years, so we shouldn’t be surprised by this. And you sound like a frustrated fantasy football player LOL. Long answer short, yes, I would expect the Dolphins to continue rotating their running backs on a regular basis.