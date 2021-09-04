Ukraine says Russia has detained over 50 Crimean Tatars

When a dozen masked men knocked on the doors and windows of his house on Saturday morning at around 7 a.m., Nariman Jeljal must have known that he too would be recovered. Jelyal is the last leader of the Crimean Tatar minority who still lives on the peninsula after Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Shortly before the raid, he reported on Facebook the kidnapping of his neighbor in a village near the capital Simferopol. On Saturday, the men locked Jeljal’s wife and her four children in a room and took Jeljal away in a minibus. The procedure points to the Russian internal secret service FSB.