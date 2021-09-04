CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Ukraine says Russia has detained over 50 Crimean Tatars

cbs17
 6 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 50 Crimean Tatars have been detained by Russian law enforcement officers in Crimea, Ukrainian officials said Saturday. Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, detained five minority Crimean Tatar activists, including Nariman Dhzelal, the deputy chairman of the Mejlis representative body for the Tatars in Crimea, and raided their homes.

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimean Tatars#Ukraine#Kyiv#Ap#Ukrainian#Federal Security Service#Mejlis#Fsb#Russians#The Crimean Tatars#Amnesty International#Foreign Ministry#The Crimean Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Russia hints at a coming test of Biden's Ukraine policy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned home from Washington with a $60 million U.S. arms package. Russia, however, is hinting to the Biden administration that it should prepare for a new escalation against Ukraine. On Wednesday, expanding on an in-depth essay from July, President Vladimir Putin again referenced Ukraine as...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Russia Jails Crimean Tatar Leader Despite U.S. Protest

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Russian-annexed Crimea ordered Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyalov to be held in custody for two months on Monday on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline, Interfax news agency reported. Dzhelyalov, ex-deputy chairman of the Mejlis, the outlawed representative body of...
Presidential Electionspectrumlocalnews.com

Russia complains of 'election interference' to US ambassador

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by American “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election. A ministry statement said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed Russia "possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by American...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden, Zelensky meet at White House amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House on Wednesday as Ukraine pushes for increased military aid in its war with Russia as well as entry into NATO. As the two leaders sat down together for their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Russia agrees gas transit deal with Hungary, bypassing Ukraine

Hungary’s foreign minister Peter Szijjarto has confirmed a 15-year deal with Russian authorities for natural gas. The new deal bypasses Ukrainian pipelines, which are currently key to Gazprom’s infrastructure. The new deal will take effect in October, after the current deal agreed in 1995 ends. Szijjarto said he found the...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

Moscow takes action: Crimean Tatar leaders kidnapped

When a dozen masked men knocked on the doors and windows of his house on Saturday morning at around 7 a.m., Nariman Jeljal must have known that he too would be recovered. Jelyal is the last leader of the Crimean Tatar minority who still lives on the peninsula after Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Shortly before the raid, he reported on Facebook the kidnapping of his neighbor in a village near the capital Simferopol. On Saturday, the men locked Jeljal’s wife and her four children in a room and took Jeljal away in a minibus. The procedure points to the Russian internal secret service FSB.
ProtestsWRAL

Russian police detain journalists rallying for media freedom

MOSCOW — Police in Moscow on Wednesday detained three journalists who picketed Russia's Justice Ministry, protesting the authorities’ recent crackdown on independent media, Russia's top independent Dozhd TV channel reported. Irina Dolinina, Alesya Marokhovskaya and Polina Uzhvak of the Vazhniye Istorii news outlet came to the ministry to protest against...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Five Crimean Tatar activists arrested by Russia amid murky claims of Ukrainian terror plot

Tensions have once again flared between Russia and Ukraine along the fault line of Crimea – with Moscow claiming a terror attack on local gas pipelines, and Kyiv describing it as a smokescreen to hide a crackdown on the Ukraine-supporting Crimean Tatar population.On Saturday, masked Russian agents arrested five prominent Crimean Tatar activists. The arrested included Nariman Dzhelyalov, the deputy chair of the Mejlis, the group’s now-banned consultative parliament, and Vladislav Esipenko, a freelance journalist.At a court hearing in Simferopol on Monday, a judge announced pre-trial detention for the men would last until at least November. The men now face...
ProtestsDerrick

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has protested to Russia over attempts to steal data from lawmakers in what it suspects may have been preparation to spread disinformation before the upcoming German election, the Foreign Ministry in Berlin said Monday. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said that a hacker outfit called Ghostwriter...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

United States Condemns the Unjust Detention of Crimean Tatar Leaders

The United States strongly condemns the September 4 detention of the Deputy Chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, Nariman Dhezlal, and at least 45 other Crimean Tatars by Russian occupation authorities in Crimea.  We call on the Russian occupation authorities to release them immediately.  This is the latest in a long line of politically-motivated raids, detentions, and punitive measures against the Mejlis and its leadership, which has been targeted for repression for its opposition to Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea.  As the United States reaffirmed during the August 23 Crimea Platform Summit, Crimea is Ukraine, and the United States is unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Russian Journalists Protesting Media Crackdown Detained In Moscow

MOSCOW -- Russian police have detained three journalists as they protested outside the Justice Ministry against the government's widening crackdown on media outlets. The September 8 detention of the three, from the online news site Vazhniye Istorii, comes amid mounting fears about the ongoing Kremlin campaign to squeeze independent journalism in Russia ahead of this month's elections.
Public SafetyNewsbug.info

Germany opens investigations into suspected Russian cyberattacks

KARLSRUHE, Germany — Germany’s prosecutor general has opened investigations into a number of recent cyberattacks targeting German politicians, suspecting the involvement of Russian intelligence, a spokesperson for the office told dpa on Thursday. The announcement comes after the Foreign Ministry said Monday that the German government had "reliable information" that...
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

Ukraine Has Legalized Bitcoin

Today, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law that legalizes and regulates bitcoin in the country. The bill drafted in 2020 passed with a total of 276 lawmakers supporting the law, and only six against it. The main purpose behind this bill seems to provide clarification on the asset and protect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy