Hasbro has been slowly paying tribute to the history of Star Wars throughout 2021 for the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm. This means a wide variety of classic collectibles have been released featuring iconic characters, retro packing, and much more. It looks like we are diving into the 1995 toy line of Power of the Force with the remaster of Princess Leia from A New Hope. Princess Leia is shown in her ceremonial outfit, as seen at the end of the first film as she honors Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Chewbacca. The figure completely recreated the lovely costume designs and gave her an honorary medal to help with the display.