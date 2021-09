The Arkansas offense got off to a sluggish start, but the Razorback defense kept them in the game. After falling behind 17-7 early in the 3rd quarter, the Hogs rattled off 31 unanswered points to get a 38-17 win in Week 1. Arkansas running back Trelon Smith finished the day with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The Razorback defense picked off three passes in the 4th quarter and held Rice to just 308 yards of offense for the day.