CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

A few comments on this week's mailbox and more!

By Burnin Bob
Big Blue View
 6 days ago

After reading the mailbox questions, I'd like to add the following: Anyone that believes that Getty was waiting for the cutdowns to build or to finish off the O-Line is delusional. While I'm pretty sure that they felt reasonably good about the assumed potential starters and Solder with his reworked team friendly contract, he had to know that the depth was at very best suspect. Signing Fulton and Looney were good moves that just were not to be. Trading for Price and Bredeson and picking up Skura were the type moves that a Well Run Professional FO need to make. The Giants O-Line is now Younger, Far Deeper and Far More Talented than it was at Any Time Last year and as recently as last Sunday.

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mailbox#Odell#American Football#Fulton#Giants#Malpractice#Odell#A True Keeper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals QB Joe Burrow got hit with the ultimate disrespect this week

Former LSU Football quarterback Joe Burrow was hit with the ultimate disrespect this week. Burrow, the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, was ranked far too low in NFL.com’s quarterback rankings. According to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, Burrow is the 26th best quarterback in the...
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLchatsports.com

49ers Rumors: Trade Raheem Mostert After Travis Etienne Injury? Jimmy Garoppolo MVP Season? Mailbag

San Francisco 49ers news and rumors are heating up as the regular season inches closer. In today's mailbag, Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers questions including could Jimmy Garoppolo win the NFL MVP? Will Trey Sermon be RB1 this season? Who has been the biggest 49ers training camp standout? Plus, who is WR1 headed into week 1 against the Detroit Lions? All those questions and more answered in today's mailbag! Love the 49ers? Subscribe to the 49ers Report to never miss a thing: https://www.youtube.com/49erstv?sub_c... Today’s 49ers Rumors Mailbag Questions: - Downside of playing Jimmy G and Trey Lance - Deebo Samuel and Trey lance interception vs Chargers - Trade Raheem Mostert - Could Jimmy G Win MVP?
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s new Seahawks teammate throws shade at Jared Goff

The Seattle Seahawks added a new tight end in Gerald Everett. Everett spent his previous couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was catching passes from Jared Goff. Now, Everett is benefiting from Russell Wilson, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the tight end is poised for a huge season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFLwolfsports.com

Austin Ekeler Gives Fantasy Football Owners Incentive To Draft Him This Season

Chargers versatile running back Austin Ekeler is one of the top players in fantasy football this year, often going in the first two rounds in many leagues. If you haven’t drafted yet and are stuck between Ekeler and another player early, maybe this will give you a nudge in one direction: Each week this season, Ekeler is offering a signed jersey to one lucky fan.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: A wild rumor about NFC quarterbacks, Matt Nagy

The 2021 NFL offseason was an eventful one for a few teams, in particular. The Chicago Bears, for one, found their long-term solution at quarterback, drafting Justin Fields at 11 overall. Elsewhere, a division rival saw a big switch happen under center. The Detroit Lions swapped Matthew Stafford for Jared...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Injury News

Take note, fantasy football owners – Austin Ekeler’s Week 1 status is now something to monitor. The Los Angeles Chargers star running back was reportedly working off to the side with trainers at practice on Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear why Ekeler was limited at practice on Wednesday. However, ESPN’s Field...
NFLbleachernation.com

Eddie Goldman, Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, and Darnell Mooney Appear on the Bears’ First Injury Report of 2021

The first Chicago Bears Injury Report of 2021 is OUT. And, unfortunately, it features a bunch of familiar names. Let’s discuss after the jump:. Off the top, nose tackle Eddie Goldman shows up on the injury report as not participating in Wednesday’s practice. The designation comes because of a knee/ankle injury for the nose tackle. If you’ll recall, Goldman didn’t play at all in 2020 while sitting out due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. But he did play 10 snaps in the preseason finale on Aug. 28. It’s uncertain when the injury took place and what the timetable for Goldman’s return will be. But the injury and his not practicing suggests Goldman’s status for Sunday’s opener against the Rams is in doubt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy