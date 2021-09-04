A few comments on this week's mailbox and more!

After reading the mailbox questions, I'd like to add the following: Anyone that believes that Getty was waiting for the cutdowns to build or to finish off the O-Line is delusional. While I'm pretty sure that they felt reasonably good about the assumed potential starters and Solder with his reworked team friendly contract, he had to know that the depth was at very best suspect. Signing Fulton and Looney were good moves that just were not to be. Trading for Price and Bredeson and picking up Skura were the type moves that a Well Run Professional FO need to make. The Giants O-Line is now Younger, Far Deeper and Far More Talented than it was at Any Time Last year and as recently as last Sunday.