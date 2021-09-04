CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 3 memorial sites

By ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKdvI_0bmnIbua00
Biden President Joe Biden returns a salute as he walks to board Air Force One to travel to Louisiana to view damage caused by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and pay his respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.

Biden will visit ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 was forced down, the White House said Saturday. He will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for a separate event before joining the president at the Pentagon, the White House said. Harris will travel with her spouse, Doug Emhoff.

Biden's itinerary is similar to the one President Barack Obama followed in 2011 on the 10th anniversary of the attacks. Obama's visit to New York City coincided with the opening of a memorial at the site where the iconic World Trade Center towers once stood.

Next Saturday's anniversary falls less than two weeks after the end of the nearly two-decade-long U.S. war in Afghanistan. The war was launched weeks after the 9/11 attacks to retaliate against the al-Qaida plotters and the Taliban, who provided them safe haven.

Biden has found support from the public for ending the conflict but has faced sharp criticism, even from allies, for the chaotic evacuation of U.S. troops and allied Afghans during the final two weeks of August.

Biden on Friday directed the declassification of certain documents related to the Sept. 11 attacks in a gesture toward victims' families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government.

The conflict between the government and the families over what classified information could be made public came into the open last month after many relatives, survivors and first responders said they would object to Biden’s participation in 9/11 memorial events if the documents remained classified.

___

Superville reported from Wilmington, Delaware.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
75K+
Followers
64K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Classified Information#Ap#Pentagon#The White House#Al Qaida#Taliban#Afghans#Saudi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Bouie: How has Joe Biden become so unpopular?

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is on the downslope. There is a laundry list of reasons for this. Not only is the United States still in the grip of a pandemic, but also the delta variant of the coronavirus has led to record infections and deaths in Florida, Texas and other states with relatively low vaccination rates (and where officials have taken a stand against mitigation efforts). At the same time that delta took hold, Biden also faced a huge backlash from the news media and his partisan opponents over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which began in chaotic fashion with the collapse of the Afghan national army, the subsequent advance of the Taliban and, of course, the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Joe Biden’s Covid 180

The only group of people that has disappointed JOE BIDEN more than the Afghan national army is unvaccinated Americans. “Our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said last night of the 80 million Americans who haven’t received a shot, “and your refusal has cost all of us.”. We don’t mean to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Army veteran 'absolutely not' resigning after Biden's attempt to oust Trump appointees from military panels

Retired Army Captain Meaghan Mobbs is fighting back against the Biden administration, refusing the request to step down from her position on the military academy advisory board after President Biden asked multiple Trump-appointed members to resign. Biden is now facing backlash from multiple members of the board, including Kellyanne Conway...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Top Jimmy Carter aide says Biden admin is 'reminiscent of reliving' Carter years

A former top aide to President Jimmy Carter says the Biden administration is "reminiscent of reliving" the tumultuous years in the former president’s administration. Les Francis, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff during the Carter administration, said President Biden seems unable to "catch a break" amid the chaotic, crisis-ridden first year of his term.
Presidential ElectionBattalion Texas AM

Joe Biden is unfit to be commander-in-chief

If one had to apply to be president of the United States, an ideal resume would look something like this: a law professor, over three decades in the United States Senate, four years as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, eight years as the chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and eight years as vice president.
Foreign PolicyKXL

Biden & Obama Released The New Government Of Afghanistan

Where are the Guantanamo detainees who former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now? They hold senior positions in the Taliban’s new government in Afghanistan. Lars speaks with Cully Stimson, who is a Senior Legal Fellow for Heritage, and Manager at the National Security Law Program.
California StatePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Pres. Biden To Visit California On Monday To Campaign With Gov. Newsom Against Recall

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — President Joe Biden will be coming to California just a day before the state’s recall election to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Officials say the president will be arriving in Long Beach on Monday for a rally against the recall. The rally will cap an all-out blitz of Democratic Party heavy hitters Newsom has used to sharpen his message against the recall effort. On Wednesday, Vice President and former California Senator Kamala Harris held a rally with Newsom in the Bay Area. “What’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are about...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Biden ousts Trump military academy board appointees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday removed 18 appointees named to U.S. military academy boards by Donald Trump in the final months of the Republican president's term in office, according to the White House. Cathy Russell, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, sent letters to 18...
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
POTUSMSNBC

Kellyanne Conway didn't belong on the Air Force Academy board

President Joe Biden is cleaning house. On Wednesday, the White House asked for resignations from more than 10 of former President Donald Trump's appointees to boards that advise three military service academies. It’s an unprecedented move from Biden — and absolutely the correct one. But to hear the soon-to-be-fired board...

Comments / 0

Community Policy