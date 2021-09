MARTIN, Tenn. – With a three-game slate away from home now in the past, the University of Tennessee at Martin soccer squad returns to the familiar confines of Skyhawk Field for the next three dates on the 2021 non-conference schedule. First up on the docket for UTM’s streak of home bouts: the North Alabama Lions representing the Atlantic Sun Conference. While the Skyhawks and UNA have ventured in opposite directions to begin the fall campaign, their matchup on Thursday evening will stand as the first meeting between the two schools since 1999, putting an end to a 22-year gap.