Ukraine says Russia has detained over 50 Crimean Tatars

The United States strongly condemns the September 4 detention of the Deputy Chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, Nariman Dhezlal, and at least 45 other Crimean Tatars by Russian occupation authorities in Crimea. We call on the Russian occupation authorities to release them immediately. This is the latest in a long line of politically-motivated raids, detentions, and punitive measures against the Mejlis and its leadership, which has been targeted for repression for its opposition to Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea. As the United States reaffirmed during the August 23 Crimea Platform Summit, Crimea is Ukraine, and the United States is unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.