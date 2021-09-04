CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine says Russia has detained over 50 Crimean Tatars

 6 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 50 Crimean Tatars have been detained by Russian law enforcement officers in Crimea, Ukrainian officials said Saturday. Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, detained five minority Crimean Tatar activists, including Nariman Dhzelal, the deputy chairman of the Mejlis representative body for the Tatars in Crimea, and raided their homes.

