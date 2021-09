The Notre Dame football team opens up their regular season against Florida State on Sunday, and here are three keys to victory against the Seminoles. The time has come for the Notre Dame football program to kick off their 2021 schedule, and they will do so on the road against a talented Florida State team. For the Irish, this is an important game, as they look to attempt to get to the College Football Playoff for the third time in four years, and Florida State will be their first step on that journey.