New Heritage Corn Whisky Debuts From An English Distillery
The Oxford Artisan Distillery out of England recently launched a series of experimental whiskies called Grain Stories, with its first release being Heritage Corn Whisky. Each expression in the new collection focuses on Oxford Master Distiller Chico Rosa’s research into different heritage grains combined with a variety of distilling and maturation processes. He said the Grain Stories name is also a metaphor of the creativity and experimentation planned for the bottlings, giving Oxford’s distilling team plenty of room for play.thewhiskeywash.com
