CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

New Heritage Corn Whisky Debuts From An English Distillery

By Gary Carter
thewhiskeywash.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oxford Artisan Distillery out of England recently launched a series of experimental whiskies called Grain Stories, with its first release being Heritage Corn Whisky. Each expression in the new collection focuses on Oxford Master Distiller Chico Rosa’s research into different heritage grains combined with a variety of distilling and maturation processes. He said the Grain Stories name is also a metaphor of the creativity and experimentation planned for the bottlings, giving Oxford’s distilling team plenty of room for play.

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grain Whisky#Corn Flakes#Food Drink#Beverages#The Grain Stories#North Eastern#American#The Heritage Corn Whiskey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: M&H Whisky Distillery Apex Fortified Red Wine Cask

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by M&H Whisky Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksvinepair.com

Sojourn Cellars Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2019

Host/Hostess Gifting, Last Minute Wine Runs, Party Wine. Sojourn Cellars Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2019 Review. Alcohol is high for a Pinot, so the fruit is hidden. The heat of the wine is what hits you first. The palate is very similar; it’s mostly pruned out. If you like boozy reds, this is for you.
thewhiskeywash.com

Interview: What One Distillery Did To Gain A New Whiskey Still With A Grand History

Adam Stumpf’s family farm has been in operation for eight generations. When he was told he couldn’t grow barley in southern Illinois, nor rye, that wasn’t a barrier, merely a challenge. “The way we do things, we quite literally have to farm first,” says Stumpf. “We’ve taken incredible care in seed selection. It took us about four or five years finding varieties of seed that perform well, both in the field and in the distillery, but we’re very happy with where we’re at now.”
Rochelle, ILWiscnews.com

Corn vodka — the new friendly spirit? Apparently so.

Move over, potatoes. There’s a new vodka in town, and its main ingredient might surprise you. Although many Russian and Eastern European producers have traditionally relied on potatoes for the base spirit when making vodka, their modern Western European and American distilling counterparts are lately depending on corn to get the party started thanks to its access and availability.
Clermont, KYthewhiskeywash.com

A New Jim Beam Distillery Tells The Tale Of A Transition Between Distiller Generations

The history of the Jim Beam distillery campus in Clermont, Kentucky is a long one, heralding back to 1935. The Beam story goes further back than that though, dating some 225 years. Over this time a number of Beam family distillers have left their mark, with current stewards – Seventh Generation Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe and Eighth Generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe – leading the whiskey making charge.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Wines of Chile, 2021 Releases

Chile’s winemaking credentials should need no introduction, but lately the region has been promoting a less oft-cited characteristic: sustainability. The six wines reviewed here (which hail from all over the country) are all created with environmental, social, and economic stability as a goal. You’ll also note another common denominator among them: affordability.
Recipesmanofmany.com

The Ultimate Whisky Highball Recipe

It’s the drink that birthed Japan’s stunning whisky culture and made cocktails cool again, but do you know how to make the classic Whisky Highball? Sharp, crisp and complex in flavour, the Highball drink has become a favourite across the globe, thanks to its tart mouthfeel and subtle fizz. Scotch and Soda, Whisky, haibōru or chūhai, the Whiskey Highball is the chameleon of the cocktail industry, known by many names and mastered by few. It’s true, every culture has its own take, some better than others, but unearthing the ultimate Whisky Highball recipe is a task many have been willing to take. So, the question begs to be asked, what is a Highball?
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

New hidden whisky bar opens in Tin Hau

Whether they look homey, modern, or gimmicky, there is no scarcity of hidden bars in Hong Kong. And over the past months, as we welcome the reopening of bars, we're also seeing a slew of new hidden bars popping up in the city. The latest one to add to the hidden fold is A.P.E (A Perfect Escape) whisky bar, a new secret hangout in Tin Hau that silently opened inside Esc Coffee in the past month.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Newest Rabbit Hole Whiskey A Double Chocolate Malt Bourbon

Rabbit Hole out of Kentucky recently announced it is is adding a new edition to its Founder’s Collection, Raceking, a five-grain, double chocolate malt bourbon. The bottling is named in honor of Kentucky’s time-honored tradition of horse racing and explores how malting organically expands the range of flavors in whiskey. Raceking uses a unique mash bill of 70% corn, 13% rye, 10% malted rye, 4% chocolate malted wheat and 3% chocolate malted barley. Through what’s described as proprietary malting processes, a chocolate wheat from Germany and a chocolate barley from the UK help to achieve the aromatic notes and rich chocolate essence. It is cooked according to Rabbit Hole’s own methods and aged in wood-fired, toasted and charred new American oak barrels.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Rare Karuizawa 1981 Single Cask Whisky ‘The Legend Of Asama’ To Be Released

Japan’s former Karuizawa Distillery is prized for some of the most collectable single malt whisky across the island nation. The latest single cask set launched under this name, encased in bespoke Glencairn Crystal glassware and lunawood casing, looks to top the wanted lists again. The long-gone distillery’s very rare 1981...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

New Roe & Co Irish Whiskey Aged With Help Of Rare Japanese Wood

Roe & Co Irish Whiskey out of Ireland has recently announced a new bottling, Roe & Co Japanese Sugi, that was influenced by a rare Japanese wood type. The bottling has already won Gold from The Spirits Business Irish Whiskey Master’s 2021 and is created through the use of different wood types and a unique maturation process, noted the brand, involving elongating the length of the bungs and adding five of these to each cask, while using lightly toasted Japanese Sugi for its aromatic qualities. Increasing the surface area of the wood and inserting five bungs into the cask allows for a flavor profile with notes such as wood spice and tropical fruits. Ten casks were laid down for this bottling with the distillery team keeping a close eye on the flavoring.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Ireland’s Connacht Distillery Releases Its Inaugural Irish Single Malt

Connacht Distillery recently released its first core expression of Connacht Irish Whiskey, aged four years in ex-bourbon casks and finished in ex-Oloroso sherry casks. Batch 1 of this Single Malt is created using 100% malted Irish barley and is double distilled in bespoke copper pot stills, designed and produced in Canada. Official tasting notes speak of aromas of raisin, a honey sweetness and hints of almond and star anise, as well as a palate of vanilla, spices, dried fruit and malt, with a warming, full bodied finish.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Town Branch Single Barrel Malt Whiskey Barrel No. 1110

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Alltech. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Food & Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Reviving DSP-KY-10 to It’s Original Glory with Jacob Call, Master Distiller of Green River Distilling Co. (Bourbon Pursuit #322)

Back on episode 128, we had Jacob Call on to talk about OZ Tyler. Back then, it was all about TerrePURE and making overnight bourbon. Jacob joins the show again to talk about overcoming the perception that OZ Tyler left behind since it’s now been rebranded back to the original name of the site, Green River Distilling. Jacob and the team at Green River have been doing traditional barrel aging since the very beginning and we feel they are producing some of the best bourbon at a young age, to the point where we are seeing contract brands such as Bradshaw Bourbon emerge.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Tamdhu Set To Release Batch Strength No. 006 Of Its Scotch

Speyside’s Tamdhu Single Malt Scotch Whisky announced recently it will release the sixth limited edition of its Batch Strength’ series. Tamdhu’s single malt scotch whisky is exclusively matured in hand-picked Oloroso sherry casks, from start to finish. The seasoned wood imparts a deep copper hue and a complex flavor profile, as Batch Strength No. 006 is bottled non-chill filtered at 113.6 proof.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

New Aberfeldy 18 Year Whisky Finished In French Red Wine Casks

John Dewar & Sons recently announced its latest limited single malt whisky, Aberfeldy 18 Years Old, finished in French red wine casks from France’s wine-making region Côte Rôtie. Aberfeldy’s French Red Wine Cask Collection launched in 2019 with the first release of Aberfeldy 15 Year Old, finished in Pomerol casks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy