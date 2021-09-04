CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Sweet Home Chicago (09/04/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Michael Boudart of Lindemann Chimney, Steve Suarez with RJ Graham Plumbing, ‘The Bug Lady,’ Janelle Iaccino with Rose Pest Solutions and Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm

wgnradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe started off this week’s show by chatting with President of Lindemann Chimney Michael Boudart about how to take care of your home’s chimney. Next, Owner and President of RJ Graham Plumbing Steve Suarez joined the show to talk about the average lifespan of a water heater. Then, Marketing Director of Rose Pest Solutions Janelle Iaccino shares what to expect as we enter “stinger season.” Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm called in to discuss student loan preparation. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

wgnradio.com

#Home Sweet Home#Lindemann Chimney#Rose Pest Solutions#Kaplan Law Firm
