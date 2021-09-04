DNR: All but 9 Indiana counties can put out birdfeeders as investigation into songbird deaths continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in nine Indiana counties should continue to keep their birdfeeders stored safely away. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recommends that people in nine counties—Allen, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Porter and St. Joseph—refrain from feeding birds as the agency continues to investigate cases of sick and dying songbirds.wibqam.com
Comments / 4