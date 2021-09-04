CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

DNR: All but 9 Indiana counties can put out birdfeeders as investigation into songbird deaths continues

By CBS4 Web
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in nine Indiana counties should continue to keep their birdfeeders stored safely away. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recommends that people in nine counties—Allen, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Porter and St. Joseph—refrain from feeding birds as the agency continues to investigate cases of sick and dying songbirds.

wibqam.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Government
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Marion, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeders#Salmonella#Bird Species#Dnr#Dnr#American#European#Trichomonas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
New York City, NYCBS News

Food delivery services are suing NYC for capping their fees

The nation's biggest food delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash are suing New York City, arguing that a fee cap first enacted during the pandemic is costing them "hundreds of millions of dollars." The Big Apple last month implemented a permanent cap of 15% per delivery from places like...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy