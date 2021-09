Something fishy is always happening in Roswell, New Mexico, but this might be the first time a character has actually been accused of being a dolphin. The comparison is made in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s episode (The CW, 9/8c), during a chat with Michael and Rosa, the latter of whom wants to join the fight against Maria’s assailants. But Michael isn’t exactly eager to add Rosa to the team, telling her, “Ultrasonic hearing makes you a dolphin, not an asset. Swim along, Flipper.” He changes his tune, however, when he makes an important discovery about Rosa’s burgeoning powers. “You don’t...