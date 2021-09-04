Hornets drop season-opener against Farmingdale State
Salem, Va -- University of Lynchburg women's soccer lost 2-1 in their season-opener against Farmingdale State, Saturday afternoon. The Hornets scored on their first offensive opportunity of the game. Maddy Myers inserted the ball on a throw-in to Meghan Lauder. The freshman from Chapel Hill, N.C. connected with Sydney Dombrovskis on a long pass. Dombrovskis battled with the Rams goaltender before making a short pass across the box to Emily Santana, who redirected the ball into an empty net.lynchburgsports.com
